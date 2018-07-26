Spontaneous shutdown in Anantnag; Kulgam observes shutdown for fifth day

Shafat HussainAnantnag
A spontaneous shutdown is being observed in main town Anantnag in view of militant killings at Mehman Mohalla locality in Lal Chowk area of Anantnag district.
Rising Kashmir has learnt that all the shops and other business establishments are shut however the private transport is plying normally.
Meanwhile, shutdown enters into fifth consecutive day in Kulgam areas over the killing two militants there on last Sunday in Khudwani area.
One of the militants killed yesterday in Anantnag town also belonged to Khudwani area and one among the two killed militants on Sunday belonged to a neighbouring village of Redwani in Khudwani area of Kulgam diatrict.
Mobile interment continues to be blocked in both the districts.
Picture used with this story is representational