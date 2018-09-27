Spontaneous shutdown in Anantnag area over local militant’s killing.

Shafat MirAnantnag
A spontaneous shutdown is being observed in Verinag, Dooru and parts of Anantnag town over the killing of a local militant, Asif Malik in a gunfight at Gasigund Mehmoodabad Dooru today.
All the shops and business establishments are shut in these areas towns, while public transport was also failed to hit the roads. However, in the main town Anantnag, the traffic was plying normally.
Malik, a local militant from Kharpora Verinag and an Army man identified as Happy Singh was killed in the gunfight at Dooru.
Two Army troops Bopinder Singh and Kulwant Singh of 19 RR were also injured during the gunfight, said a police official.
The injured troops were evacuated to a nearby military hospital immediately.