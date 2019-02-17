Spontaneous shutdown in Anantnag

Shafat MirAnantnag/Kulgam :
A spontaneous shutdown was observed in Anantnag town on Saturday after clashes erupted between youth and forces over the burning of vehicles by mobs in Jammu.
The youth took to streets at Lal chowk and adjacent areas of the town Anantnag and clashed with the force personnel, who fired tear smoke shells to disperse them.
The town observed spontaneous shutdown over burning of vehicles during mob violence in Jammu on Friday in the aftermath of Fidayeen attack on CRPF vehicle at Lethpora, Pulwama in which 40 CRPF men were killed.
All shops and other business establishments remained closed in Lal chowk, Achabal Adda, Reshi Bazar and adjacent areas to protest the violence unleashed on Kashmiri people in Jammu.
A local said SOG men while frisking the pedestrians hurled abuses and beat up several passersby at Cheeni Chowk and adjacent areas here.
A large contingent of police and paramilitary CRPF personnel were deployed in the town to maintain law and order.
Meanwhile, army men on Friday evening went on rampage in Churat Village of Kulgam district by vandalizing and harrassing people, alleged locals.
“A large number of army men barged into our locality at around 7:45 pm last evening and began ransacking every household. The forces personnel without any provocation indulged in violence and beat up several women, children and men. In this incident, over 20 houses were ransacked and almost 30 parked vehicles were damaged by the Army men," locals alleged.
Defense spokesperson, Rajesh Kalia, denied army’s involvement in the incident.
“I did receive couple of calls regarding this matter but our men were not involved in any such vandalism or beating up of any civilian which locals are alleging,” he said.