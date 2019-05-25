About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 25, 2019

Spontaneous shutdown affects life in Kashmir

Shutdown is being observed in different parts of valley on second consective day following the killing of top militant commander Zakir Musa.

In south, central and north Kashmir spontaneous shutdown is being observed with shops and business establishments closed and thin traffic plying on the roads. Schools and colleges have alos suspended their class work.

Witnesses said that there has been almost no activity in the past two days.

Zakir Musa, one of the most wanted militants was killed earlier, during a gunfight in south Kashmir's Tral area. On Friday, sporadic incidents of protests and stone pelting were witnessed in Srinagar and other districts.

[Representational Pic]

