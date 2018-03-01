Spontaneous searches create panic in DC office Pulwama

Shafat MirPulwama:
Deputy Commissioner’s office in Pulwama district witnessed chaos and panic on Wednesday afternoon after the rumors about the presence of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) inside the building spread.
Heavy contingents of state police forces, 183 Bn CRPF and army’s 55RR units rushed inside the building conducting room to room searches after evacuating the entire building of the staff and public.
“Several armored vehicles of forces zoomed in inside the premises as they frantically jumped off their vehicles and started asking everyone to vacate the building immediately. The entry of bomb disposal squad and police sniffer canines added to the panic as the word spread that there was a heavy presence of IED inside the DC office building. All the employees inside the building were taken out and searches were conducted twice in the afternoon and late afternoon. The district administration also sent several ambulances on the spot as the searches were being conducted,” said an employee
Earlier, even a top police official said that there was some suspicious movement of couple of men which compelled them to launch searches on this scale; however SSP Pulwama later denied any such reports saying it was merely a mock drill.
"We have been conducting a mock drill in the DC office to practice the preparedness in the wake of situations like an attempted jail break in Tral police station couple of days ago. We did not restrict the public movement inside the DC office during the drill and there was no real threat of any terrorist activity today. It was merely a normal security activity there by the concerned units deployed," said SSP Pulwama, Mohammad Aslam.
