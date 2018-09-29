About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SPO who flees with rifles was connected with militants across the border: DGP

September 29, 2018


M T Rasool

Bandipora

Director General Police, Dilbagh Singh on Saturday said that Special Police Officer(SPO), who fled with seven rifles and a pistol from the residence of PDP MLA in Srinagar, was in contact with militants across the border.

DGP on the sidelines of police darbar Bandipora said that SPO was in contact of militants on other side.

"SPO was connected with militants on other side" He said.

"We have registered a case and all sides of the incidents are being checked" DGP said.

DGP further said thag all the security agencies are working together for smooth conduct of forthcoming ULB elections

"There is nothing to worry about elections everything is going on peacfully"He said 

