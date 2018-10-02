About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SPO who decamped with 7 rifles joins Hizb

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Oct 1:

The Special Police Officer (SPO), who deserted the force and decamped with eight weapons from the official residence of a PDP MLA here, has joined Hizbul Mujahideen.
The pictures of SPO Adil Bashir with four Hizb militant including a top commander Zeenat-ul-Islam has gone viral on social media.
The photograph has been taken in an orchard at an undisclosed location.
In one of the picture, the seven rifles looted by the SPO can be seen.
A police official said they have taken cognizance of the photographs and are verifying its authenticity.
SPO Adil Bashir fled with seven AK rifles and a pistol from the residence of PDP legislator Aijaz Ahmad Mir from Jawahar Nagar area of uptown city on Friday.

 

