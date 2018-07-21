SPO turned constable abducted during last night, forces launch searches

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A policeman was abducted by unknown gunmen in Mutalhama village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district last night.
A police officer said that a group of suspected militants barged inside the residential house of the cop namely Mohd Saleem Shah son of Abdul Gani Shah of Mutalhama village late last night and abducted him.
A hunt has been launched to trace out the abducted policeman, he said.
Saleem, who was recently promoted as constable from SPO is undergoing training in Kathua and had come home on leave few days back. (GNS)