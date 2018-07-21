About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SPO turned constable abducted during last night, forces launch searches

Published at July 21, 2018 01:20 PM 0Comment(s)1554views


SPO turned constable abducted during last night, forces launch searches

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A policeman was abducted by unknown gunmen in Mutalhama village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district last night.

 A police officer said that a group of suspected militants barged inside the residential house of the cop namely Mohd Saleem Shah son of Abdul Gani Shah of Mutalhama village late last night and abducted him.

A hunt has been launched to trace out the abducted policeman, he said.

Saleem, who was recently promoted as constable from SPO is undergoing training in Kathua and had come home on leave few days back. (GNS)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top