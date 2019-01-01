SPO shot dead in Pulwama village

AgenciesSrinagar
A special police officer (SPO) was killed after being fired upon by suspected militants at Hanjan area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district Tuesday evening.
Official sources told a local news agency that the gunmen fired upon Sameer Ahmad Mir son of Wali Mohammad Mir at his home.
In the incident, Sameer, a resident of Hanjan Payeen village suffered serious bullet wounds and was shifted to the nearby district hospital where he succumbed to injuries,” they said.
A senior police officer also confirmed the incident.
“Sameer was fired upon by the suspected militants at his home. He was working as an SPO,” he said.
Meanwhile, Army, Special Operation Group of Police and CRPF cordoned off the area and have launched a manhunt to nab the attackers.
(GNS)