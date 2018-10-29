SPO shot at in Budgam village, hospitalized

Srinagar:
A special police officer (SPO) was injured after fired upon by suspected militants at Chrawni area of Charisharif in Central Kashmir’s district on late evening.
Official sources said that the gunmen fired upon the SPO, Mohammad Hafiz at Chrawni village this evening. In the incident, Hafeez, posted at SDPO office Charisharif, suffered serious bullet wounds in his leg and was shifted to the nearby hospital where from he was referred to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment,” they said. “Hafeez was shot at by the suspected militants. He was working as an SPO in Charisharif,” the officer said. Meanwhile, army, Special Operation Group of Police and CRPF cordoned off the area and launched a hunt to nab the suspected militants.