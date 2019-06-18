SPO shoots wife dead, commits suicide in Doda

June 18, 2019 | Press Trust of India

A special police officer (SPO) allegedly killed his wife before committing suicide with his service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district Monday, officials said.

Village Defence Committee SPO Dheeraj Raj (45) killed his wife, Urmila Devi(42) with his service rifle and then trained the gun at himself, they said.

The SSP of Doda, Shabir Ahmed Malik, said, "According to preliminary report, the SPO brought out his service weapon and shot dead his wife and himself. As of now, we are investigating the case and the reason behind the step taken by Dheeraj Raj."

"We have seized the service rifle used in the incident and registered a case," the SSP said.

