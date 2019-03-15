SPO killed in accident in Surankote Poonch

March 15, 2019 | Agencies

An SPO was killed by a speedy vehicle in Surankote area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

A police officer told a local news agency that the truck (JK028-5685) hit the traffic policeman (SPO) at Jogi Mohre in Surankote. The incident occurred when the cop was performing his duties and signalled the truck driver to stop, resulting in his death.

He was identified as Special Police officer (SPO) Aftab Parvez a resident of Kamsar village in Poonch.

Meanwhile Police has registered a case and investigation has been taken up.

Incharge traffic officer (DTI) Niyaz Ahmad who is heading the traffic management team at Jogi Mohre, confirmed the incident saying the SPO was crushed to death while performing his duties.

The officer said that soon after the incident the driver fled from the spot and later the traffic and a local police team chased him few kilometers and seized the truck.

However the driver managed to flee from the spot. "A hunt is on to nab the driver".

A police officer of the concerned police station told a local news agency that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations taken up.

(GNS)