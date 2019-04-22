SPO killed, another injured

April 22, 2019 | Noor-ul-Haq

A Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed Sunday while his colleague was injured when a speedy car hit their motorcycle on the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road near Weerwan in Baramulla district.

Police said an SPO was killed while another was injured when a speedy Maruti Alto 800 car bearing registration number JK05F 4668 on way to Uri hit a motorcycle bearing registration number JK016 0304 at Weerwan near 53 RCC Beacon on Sunday morning.

He said the Policemen were on way to attend duty at District Police Lines (DPL) Baramulla when the car of a Sikh pilgrim on way to Parinpila Uri hit their bike, injuring the bikers.

Both the injured were referred to District Hospital Baramulla for treatment where from doctors referred one critically injured to SKIMS Soura for advance treatment.

However, he succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS, Soura.

The deceased SPO was identified as Shafoor Ajaz Wani, son of Ghulam Hassan Wani while as the injured was identified as Bilal Ahmad Malik, son of Muhammad Yousuf Malik of Zandafran Zam Zampora Sheeri in Baramulla.

Police said a case under FIR number 55 of 2019 under 279, 304 A o