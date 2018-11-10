About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SPO killed, 2 injured as vehicle falls into gorge

Press Trust of India

Jammu, Nov 9:

 A special police officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police was killed while 2 brothers were seriously injured when a load carrier they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Doda district on Friday morning.
The load carrier, which was on its way to Doda from Gath, skidded off the road as the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a sharp curve and fell into a 150-feet deep gorge, police said.
SHO, Doda, Sunil Sharma said, police rushed the injured to a hospital where doctors declared one of them as brought dead, while the seriously injured persons are undergoing treatment.
The deceased SPO has been identified as Irfan Ahmed.
The injured have been identified as Mohsin Ali and Liyakat Ali.

 

