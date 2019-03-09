SPO injured in Pak Army shelling in Poonch

March 09, 2019 | Nazim Ali Manhas

A Special Police Officer (SPO) was injured in Pakistan Army’s mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch’s forward areas on Friday.

Sources said the SPO was on duty at Army Gate on the LoC, when a mortar shell fired by the Pakistan Army exploded close to him.

“The SPO received splinters injuries and was rushed to District Hospital Poonch. The doctors attending on him have termed his condition as stable,” they said.

Sources said Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged heavy gunfire and mortar shells along the LoC in Kereni sector in Poonch.

The firing and shelling continued till late evening. However, there were no reports of any injuries or damage.