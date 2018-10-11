About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SPO injured after shot by suspected militants in Pulwama's Karimabad

Published at October 11, 2018 09:28 AM 0Comment(s)1608views


SPO injured after shot by suspected militants in Pulwama

Javid Sofi

Pulwama

Suspected militants Wednedsay night shot and injured a special police officer (SPO) at Karimabad village in South Kashmir's Pulwama district, a police official said on Thursday. 

The injured SPO was identified as Bilal Ahmad Ganie of Karimabad village. A police official said that militants fired at Ganaie at around 11:30 pm when he was home on Wednesday night. 
The police official said that the SPO sustained bullet injury in right leg.

He was shifted to district hospital Pulwama where from he was feferred to srinagar for specialized treatment.

