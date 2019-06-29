SPO disengaged after attempt to burn vehicles of panchayat members in Poonch

June 29, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A Special Police Officer was disengaged after attempt to burn vehicles of Sarpanch and ‘Naib’ Sarpanch in Poonch district.

Official sources said that there was attempt on part of some unidentified persons to set ablaze a Bolero vehicle (JKO2AX-1578) of Sarpanch Subhash Chander Sharma and Swift vehicle (JK11C- 2888 of Naib Sarpanch Rekesh Kumar son of Nanak Chand.

The vehicles were parked at Hakim Mohre in Mendhar when Some persons tried to burn them. However timely action saved both vehicles, they said.

SDPO Mendhar Neeraj Padyar said that there was attempt to burn the vehicle and an FIR has been lodged.

“Investigations are underway,” he said, adding, “One SPO Shakil Mirza has been disengaged.”

Sources said that action against the SPO has been taken for dereliction of the duty.

“The incident had a potential of creating law and order problem in the area,” the sources added. (GNS)