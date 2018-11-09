SPO dies, two brothers injured in Doda accident

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A special police officer (SPO) died while two brothers were seriously injured when a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a 150-ft deep gorge in Bhabore area of Doda distrct on Friday.
The deceased SPO was identified as Irfan Ahmed, son of Nazir Sheikh, resident of Bhabore.
While the injured were identified as Mohsin Ali and Liyakat Ali -- both sons of Ghulam Ali, residents of Roti Padyerna, Doda.
Reports said a they were traveling towards Doda from Gath when the driver lost control over the goods carrier they were traveling in.