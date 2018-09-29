SPO decamps with 7 AK rifles from PDP MLA’s residence

Police announces Rs 2 lakh reward for SPO Adil Sheikh’s arrest
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Sept 28:
In a major blow to forces, a Special Police Officer (SPO) decamped with seven rifles and a pistol of his colleagues from the residence of PDP MLA, Aijaz Ahmad Mir in Srinagar on Friday evening.
A police official said SPO Adil Bashir Sheikh son of Bashir of Sheikh fled away with seven AK 47 rifles and a pistol from the guard room at Aijaz Mir’s Jawahar Nagar residence (J-11, Government Quarters) in Srinagar.
Sheikh hails from Zainapora village of Shopian district in South Kashmir.
On how the SPO managed to take away seven rifles, Deputy Inspector General of Police central Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi told Rising Kashmir that police was investigating the circumstances of the incident.
“We are investigating it,” he said.
Police has announced a reward of rupees two lakhs for capturing the SPO with weapons.
Sources said the MLA Wachi was outside state from past nearly two weeks while some PSOs were on leave.
A police officer said as per the preliminary information, Sheikh had gone to the guard room with an excuse to clean the room but he decamped with weapons kept in boxes.
Sheikh was engaged as SPO on March 11, 2017, reports said.
Sources said following the incident, a high alert has been sounded across the Srinagar district and the routes leading to South Kashmir were put under tight vigil.
Additional Director General of Police (security), Munir Ahmad Khan said that all the angles of the incident would be investigated.
“It is too premature to come to any conclusion. Whether there is negligence or conveyance, it will be investigated,” Khan told Rising Kashmir.
The rifle decamping incident comes days after Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) increased remuneration of Special Police Officers (SPOs) working with J&K police.
The government was also in process of screening the performances and antecedents of SPOs in Jammu and Kashmir.
Over 30,000 SPO are working with police and last month state’ss home department had formed the district level-committees headed by concerned deputy commissioners for the screening of SPOs. The committees were asked to assess the performance of SPOs and verify their antecedents.
Sources said the initial report about the SPOs, submitted to the government by the Shopian district committee revealed satisfactory results of SPOs.
A police spokesman said FIR No 57/18 has been lodged in Police Station Rajbagh and investigation taken up.
He said police an announced an amount of Rs 2 lakhs as reward for capturing the SPO with weapons.