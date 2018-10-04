SPO Adil’s act commendable: Hizb

Outfit hails Pak foreign minister’s speech at UN
Srinagar:
Hizb-ul-Mujahideen on Wednesday lauded the role of Special Police Officer, (SPO) Adil Bashir—saying that he was torchbearer for Jammu and Kashmir Police.
In an e-mailed statement issued to local newsgathering agency, KNS, Hizb spokesman Saleem Hashmi while quoting the outfit chief, Syed Salah-ud-din said “Hizb chief paid tributes to Adil’s passion for freedom and his religious zeal.”
Hizb chief further said that “the role of JK police is to look after the law and order but when they are being tasked to fight against the militants then the difference between them and other forces doesn’t exist.”
“JK police should remain intact on their responsibility and taking part in the operations against the militants, they are forgetting their religious duties,” he said.
The Hizb chief has also hailed the speech of Pakistan foreign minister at United Nations.
“Pakistan Foreign Minister represented the emotions of Kashmiris at UN,” he said. “Pakistan should take further diplomatic steps to highlight the human rights violation in Kashmir.”