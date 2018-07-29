SPO abducted by militants in south Kashmir released

AgenciesSrinagar
A special Police Officer (SPO), who was abducted by militants on Friday in south Kashmir district of Pulwama, was released on Saturday night following appeal by his parents, official sources said.
SPO Mudasir Ahmad Lone, who was posted in police post at Reshipora Awantipora, in Pulwama district, was abducted from his house at Chankitar, Tral by a group of three militants.
Security forces had launched a massive operation to trace the SPO.
Meanwhile, the mother of the SPO made an appeal through social media to militants to release him since he was the only bread earner for entire family.
She had further said that Mudasir was to resign from the job so forgive him if he has done anything wrong.