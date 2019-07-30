Spirit of good sport

July 30, 2019 |

In J&K there is an immense potential for producing sportsmen who can bring laurels to the state. Every year we see different sports personalities, young achievers, emerge after securing their place in different competitive sports events. But the names do not last long, and these personalities disappear in the same manner they reach the prominence. Sports activities generally have been discouraged in the state education model that is in place. By and large both parents and teachers have considered as time wasting exercise. The conventional education system has failed to give sports its right place despite sports being among the most lucrative professions in the world today. Spanning decades, the view that sports is a means to get a special category certificate which allows candidates to secure admissions in several professional courses, is not only skewed but devoid of merit. If the intent is to take sports activity just to make it to some prestigious colleges, the very spirit of the sport is defeated. Sports education for a long time has been undervalued in the state, especially at school level where the state’s existing education model stresses more on formal education. Until recently, very few people received the support of their families in making sports the first career choice. But times are changing, which is also visible with the increased participation of young boys and girls in different sports events hosted in the state, outside the state and even at international level. Lately, we have seen the young outperform others and thereby bring home the laurels. The good sign is that performances by young sports persons of the state have not been confined to one sport or few. The state has been contributing in terms of organizing events, mostly by the Department of Youth Services and Sports. The department though has tried to bridge formal education with sports training at district and provisional levels, but it is yet to find the right momentum to make things move at a faster pace. The department has to move beyond encouraging and supplying Physical Education Teachers. The state’s spending on sports has been generous compared to the intended results. The chief complaint forwarded by young sportspersons in the state is the overall sports infrastructure. By infrastructure it is not meant to be only in the form of sports fields and special training equipments but also the human resource or talent pool that often has been lost to anonymity in the state. The sports institutions have also been marred by corruption allegations and invidious political interventions. In fact, it is the unwanted political intervention that has become a dissuading factor.