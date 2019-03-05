Spike in violence: 91 killed in 2 months

49 forces personnel, 38 militants among dead
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Mar 04:
At least 91 people, mostly militants and forces personnel, were killed in the Valley in first two months of this year.
In the two months, army, Police and paramilitary CRPF suffered heavy casualties. At least 49 force personnel were killed during encounters and attacks by militants in the valley.
About 38 militants belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad and Al-Badr groups were also killed in encounters with forces in two months.
The violence has shown an upward trend this year.
In comparison, only 44 people were killed in militancy violence in first two months last year.
The first month of this year witnessed 19 casualties -- 17 militants, a civilian and a policeman.
In February, 72 persons were killed. It was the highest casualties witnessed in February in recent years in the valley.
At least 49 force personnel were killed in the militancy violence in first two months of this year. Of them 40 were killed in a single attack on February 14 when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed his explosive laden car with a CRPF bus at Lethpora, Pulwama.
In February last year, four policemen were killed in an IED blast in north Kashmir’s Sopore town.
Interestingly, the civilian casualties have decreased in January and February this year from the corresponding period in 2018.
The two months witnessed three civilian casualties.
However, the corresponding period in 2018 saw 12 civilian killings.
According to official statistics, at least 16 gunfights have taken place between militants and forces from January till February this year.
Four gunfights took place after the February 14 Pulwama suicide attack. In these gunfights, 10 militants were killed and all of them belonged to JeM.
Of the 16 gunfights this year, six took place in Pulwama district, the hotbed of militancy, followed by three in Kulgam and two in Shopian.
Two gunfights took place in Budgam and one in Srinagar.
In north Kashmir, a gunfight each took place in Baramulla and Sopore.