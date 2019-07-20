Spike in road accidents claimed 1006 deaths last year in state

July 20, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

State has witnessed an increase in road accidents and 1006 persons died in mishaps last year, reveals the data of the State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB) for 2018.

According to the data 1006 persons died in road accidents in 2018. Among the dead, 824 were men and 182 women.

Of 1006 deceased persons, the highest 136 were killed in Jammu followed by 103 in Kathua, 101 in Samba, 89 in Ramban, 71 in Rajouri, 59 in Udhampur, 48 in Leh, 46 in Srinagar, 44 in Poonch, 39 each in Anantnag and Kishtwar, 37 in Reasi, 26 in Awantipora, 22 in Baramulla, 21 in Doda, 20 in Ganderbal, 16 in Budgam, 14 in Pulwama and Kupwara, 13 each in Sopore and Kulgam, 11 in Bandipora, 10 in Handwara, nine in Shopian and five in Kargil.



The road accidents increased to 6001 in 2018, an increase of 374 accidents from 2017, when 5627 road mishaps were witnessed across the state.

The statistics reveal that Jammu division witnessed more accidents than Kashmir and Ladakh division.

Among all the districts in the state, the highest 1246 road accidents were witnessed in Jammu district last year against 1273 accidents in 2017, a decline of 27 accidents in a year.

This is followed by Udhampur district where road accidents declined to 453 in 2018 from 490 accidents in 2017, a decrease of 37 accidents in a year.

However, in Kathua district the road accidents swelled 446 in 2018 from 398 in 2017, an increase of 48 accidents in a year. Similarly, road accidents in Rajouri increased to 434 in 2018 from 370 in 2017, an increase of 64 accidents in 12 months.

The disturbing rise of road accidents is also witnessed in Samba district which witnessed 373 accidents in 2018 against 304 accidents in 2017, an increase of 69 accidents.

In Ramban district, which is prone to landslides and avalanches during winter months, the road accidents have swelled to 268 in 2018 from 211 in 2017, an increase of 57 accidents. Doda district witnessed 220 road accidents in 2018 against 181 in 2017, an increase of 39 accidents in twelve months period.

However, in Reasi district the road accidents declined from 227 in 2017 to 206 in 2018, a decline of 21 accidents in a year. In Poonch, such accidents increased to 205 in 2018 against 199 in 2017, an increase of six accidents while accidents decreased to 89 in 2018 from 92 in 2017 in Kishtwar district.

Meanwhile, no accident case was registered by Railways Jammu last year; however, it had recorded one accident in 2017 while Railways Katra recorded one road accident in 2018.

Among all districts in Kashmir division, the Srinagar district has witnessed highest 375 road accidents in 2018 against 363 such incidents in 2017, an increase of 12 accidents in a year.

In central Kashmir’s Budgam district, 154 road accidents were witnessed in 2018 against 146 in 2017, an increase of eight accidents while Ganderbal recorded 109 accidents in 2018 against 108 in 2017.

North Kashmir’s Baramulla district witnessed 230 road accidents last year against 194 in 2017, an increase of 36 accidents in a year. Kupwara district has witnessed 153 road accidents in 2018 against 128 accidents in 2017, an increase of 28 accidents. However, in Handwara road accidents declined to 100 in 2018 from 104 in 2017 while Bandipora witnessed 59 road accidents in 2018 against 56 in 2017. In Sopore, 109 road mishaps were witnessed against 99 such mishaps in 2017, an increase of 10 accidents in a year.

In south Kashmir’s Anantnag, the accidents swelled to 228 in 2018 from 209 in 2017, an increase of 19 accidents in a year. Similarly, Kulgam distinct witnessed 149 road accidents in 2018 against 147 in 2017 while Awantipora witnessed 119 accidents in 2018 against 83 such accidents in 2017, an increase of 36 accidents in a year. In Pulwama, there was no increase or decrease in road accidents as it witnessed 51 accidents in 2018 as well as 2017 while in Shopian such accidents declined to 35 in 2018 from 37 in 2017.

In Ladakh division, the road accidents witnessed an increase in Leh district while Kargil witnessed a decrease in such accidents. Leh witnessed 128 road accidents in 2018 against 82 in 2017 while Kargil witnessed 61 road accidents against 77 such accidents in 2017.

An official said that there were many reasons behind the road accidents in the state including rash driving and rise in vehicles.

“Over speeding, wrong side driving, difficult terrain, and weather are the main reasons behind the road accidents and subsequent deaths,” he said.

