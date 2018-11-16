Speed up skill dev training of youth under Himayat: Secy RDD

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, NOVEMBER 15:
Secretary Rural Development Department & Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda, Thursday directed the officers to speed up the training of youth enrolled by various Programme Implementing Agencies (PIAs) under ‘Himayat’ programme.
Pertinently, various projects have been sanctioned to PIAs under ‘Himayat’ scheme for providing skill development training and employment to the youth.
Secretary was speaking in a meeting convened to review the progress on training of youth under Himayat programme.
She also called for a penalty against those PIAs who fail to achieve their target within the stipulated timeframe.
She further instructed the Chief Operating Officer, Himayat, Kapil Sharma to set the short-term target to each PIA until December 2018 and ensure the extension of only those PIAs who complete the specified targets.
Special emphasis was laid on expediting the mobilization activities so that the youth of the State shall be benefited well in time.
Himayat is Skill Development-cum-Placement programme for unemployed youth especially school and college drop-out, in Jammu and Kashmir.
Under the umbrella of DDU-GKY, Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, Himayat Mission Management unit (HMMU) has been entrusted with an ambitious mission of training and placing over 1.24 lakh candidates from across the State for a period of 3 years.