Speed up pace of execution of PHE schemes: Shah to CEs

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 12:
Secretary, PHE, I&FC (Chairman, SLSSC), Farooq Ahmad Shah on Monday asked the Chief Engineers of PHE division Jammu and Kashmir to speed up the pace of execution of schemes for people’s benefit.
According to an official, he said this as he chaired a meeting of review the implementation of various schemes under National Rural Drinking Water Programme (NRDWP).
The meeting was informed that Rs 118.76 crore has been spent in the State so far out of already sanctioned amount of Rs 126.75 crore. It was given out that additional 2.29 lac populations consisting of 461 habitations of the State would be provided potable drinking water by the end of March, 2019 by completing 239 Water supply schemes (WSS), the official added.
Shah, as per the official, also emphasized upon the need for making the Regional Water Testing Labs functional as soon as possible.
“Water quality tests should be conducted in the labs on a massive scale by utilizing the services of staff sanctioned under the scheme so that the safe drinking water would be provided to the people of the state.”
He asked the Chief Engineers to complete reconciliation of accounts and furnish audited UCs immediately for obtaining due Central Assistance.
Later, Secretary reviewed the progress made under Ujh Multipurpose Project. It was given out that after the completion of project, 186 MW of power would be generated besides the project would also provide irrigation facilities to the Kandi Belt of Samba/ Kathua districts.
He asked the officials to complete the project on fast track basis so that people would get benefit from it.
The meeting was attended by Development Commissioner, Works, J&K, Satish Razdan, Chief Engineer, PHE, Kashmir, Abdul Wahid, Chief Engineer, PHE, Jammu, A. K. Gandotra, Director Planning, PHE, I&FC Department Mohammad Yousuf Bhat, Regional Director CWC Jammu, Yoki Vijay, Director National project CWC Dehli, G L Bansal, besides officials of the concerned department, the official added.