July 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Speed up acquisition process for traffic management in City: Div Com to officers

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan today stressed upon the concerned authorities to speed up the rehabilitation process and clear the pending cases immediately so that the widening work of the city roads takes place at earliest for the benefit of commuters besides ensuring smooth traffic management in Srinagar.
The Divisional Commissioner made these remarks while chairing 249th High-Level Committee (HLC) meeting of Circular Road (CR) project regarding the cash compensation to the beneficiaries whose structures came under the CR Project.
The meeting took a comprehensive review of progress of acquisition on the widening of Fateh Kadal-Habba Kadal via Malpora, New Zaina Kadal-Old Zaina Kadal via Sabni Kocha, Pantha Chowk-Zewan junction-Sempora, Tankipora-Zaindar Mohalla and Jamallata-Aalikadal roads.
Removal of critical bottlenecks at Naqashpora junction on western foreshore road, Nawa Kadal Bridge, Shalla Kadal, Karfalli Mohalla on Kani Kadal-Khanwari Road and Shah Mohalla Nawab Bazar on Syed Mansoor Nawab Bazar roads were also reviewed for the acquisition process.
During the meeting, cash compensation in lieu of plots and shops was approved in various cases in favour of affected families whose structures come under the Circular Road Project.
The cash compensation was given to the families as per the field verification, submission of Aadhaar cards and other requisite formalities.
The Divisional Commissioner directed R&B engineers to demolish those structures immediately whose owners have received compensation.
Later, expansion of Peer Dastigeer Sahab Shrine at Khanyar, community centre at Drabyar and allotment of shops in SMC shopping complex at Khayam to the dislocated shopkeepers of Syed Meerak Shah and Khanyar-Zadibal-Pandach roads were discussed threadbare in the meeting.
Additional Commissioner Kashmir Tasaduq Hussain Mir, Additional District Development Commissioner Srinagar K K Sidha, Superintending Engineer R&B, Collector R&B, Executive Engineers of Srinagar Development Authority, Srinagar Municipal Corporation and Town Planning, beneficiaries and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.

