Speculative reporting affecting morale of police should be avoided: DGP Vaid

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Director General of Jammu Kashmir Police S P Vaid Tuesday said the state police has been fighting a proxy war for decades and any speculative reporting, which can affect the morale of the cops, should be avoided.
"@JmuKmrPolice has been fighting a proxy war for decades which requires a lot of courage & determination of the men & officers of JKP. Speculative articles which undermine their morale should be avoided," he said in a tweet.
Vaid was responding to TV news channel reports that the Union Home Ministry was not "satisfied" with the state police and was looking for a replacement for Vaid.
"As regards to transfer, it's routine matter & prerogative of the govt," he added.
The Home Ministry also put the speculations to rest, saying it has commended the work done by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on more than one occasion.
"MHA has denied reports that it is unhappy with Jammu Kashmir police. On more than one occasion, MHA has commended the work done by JK police and the valiant sacrifices made by the men and officers of JK police. There is no question of any dissatisfaction," a spokesperson of the MHA said in a tweet. (KNS)