Specially-abled demand implementation of Disability Act-2016 in JK, stage protest

Musaib MehrajSrinagar:
All J&K Handicapped Association on Monday staged a protest seeking Governor, N N Vohra’s intervention in implementation of Government of India’s Disability Act-2016 in the state.
Abdul Rashid Bhat, State President J&K handicapped Association said, “With only 35000 registered out of 7 lakh specially-abled people under the association we want the government to pass the Disability Act 2016 that includes 21 more categories.”
He said that the successive state governments have failed to implement the equal opportunities act 2016, which would empower more than three lakh persons with disabilities in the state.
“Having being deprived of basic rights the protestors stated that we have hit the roads not to gain anybody’s sympathy but to urge the Governor to look into the issue which has compelled them to protest,” he added.
Demanding justice, protesters added that all they want is the implementation of Disability act 2016 to JK.
“Since the previous governments never bothered to pay heed to our demands, we want the governor to intervene into the matter as we have been suppressed,” they said.
It seems that we have to suffer during the governor’s rule as well; that is the reason we came on roads today, he added
He said that the Act has been passed by the government of India but is yet to be extended to J&K. “We want the Governor to look into the matter so that we won’t suffer in future as well,” Bhat said.
He asserted that there should be a proper job policy for handicapped persons who are highly qualified but are struggling to earn for their livelihood.
“We are being deprived intentionally by the government because we have been kept voiceless since ages. This is the peak time when the Governor should intervene otherwise we would be left high and dry forever,” he said.
musaibmehraj007@gmail.com