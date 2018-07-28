Specially-abled children provided appliances, aids in Samba

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
School Education Department on Friday gave away different appliances, aids to Children with Special Needs here at camp.
In all 75 specially-abled children drawn from various zones of District were provided equipments like hearing aids, tricycles, and Artificial Limbs etc under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan in collaboration with Artificial Limbs Company (ALIMCO), an official said.
The parents were made aware about the need to pay special attention to their children and informed that government is making every effort to brighten their future, he said.
The official said that parents were further informed to remain in touch with the concerned authorities in case of any assistance and also inform others to come forward for availing the free facilities for such children.
MLA Samba Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, Joint Director School Education Jammu Ch. Mohammad Latif, Chief Education Officer Samba, Coordinator SSA, ZEO Samba were present on the occasion, said the official.