Special tribunals to map accident prone spots in Pulwama

April 20, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Special investigation Tribunals (SIT) has been constituted for mapping accident prone areas and blind spots in Pulwama district.

The decision was taken by Road Safety Committee in a meeting which was held at DC Office Pulwama under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner pulwama , SP Pulwama, ACR pulwama ,DySP Headquarters Awantipora, CMO Pulwama , Executive engineer PWD, ARTO Pulwama ,Executive officer Municipal Committee Pulwama , Traffic Police and other stake holders.

"Threadbare discussions were held on creation of road safety fund , improvement of road safety markings points, elimination of black spots , lightening of road sides , establishment and auditing of Trauma care centers, marking and signage at accident prone places,road safety audit,speed calming measures, violation of Ribbon Development Act, using of reflectors at checking points, reservation of seats for women and handicap persons in buses and minibuses, checking of charging arbitrary passenger fares," a press statement said, adding measures to evade traffic congestion points like schools, market areas etc were also discussed.

"Separate Special Investigation Tribunals were constituted for two police districts Pulwama and Awantipora. The mandate of the SITs will be to ascertain the details of the accidents happened in last five years so that the research methodology could help in identifying the common cause of accidents along with vulnerability mapping of accidents prone areas," it added, adding that the SIT meeting will be held every month which will decide the policy to minimize and avert road accidents.

"The SITs will be headed by respective Dy SPs (Hqr) of the police districts, having assistant engineers of R&B, motor vehicle inspectors and a personal from traffic police as its members, the Chairman Road safety committee issued orders for penalizing the violators of section 184 of Motor vehicle Act by cancelling their license on third time offenders who use mobile phones while driving. The offenders shall be identified by punching of driving license for the first and second instance," it further added.

It also added that Deputy Commissioner Pulwama instructed effective measures to curb traffic jam including removal of encroachments from the footpaths.

"He directed ARTO for better traffic management in the district to avoid traffic jams in main town.

Municipal Committee authorities were instructed to remove vendors from road sides and footpaths particularly in town."