Special transport arrangements made for PwD voters across Sgr: Shahid

April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Srinagar district election authorities have put in place arrangements to facilitate intending Persons with Disabilities (PwD) voters requiring assistance with carriage to polling stations to cast their votes in Lok Sabha elections to the Srinagar PC tomorrow.

The authorities have ensured to and fro transport arrangements for intending PwD voters , besides other facilities like ramp and volunteers to facilitate these identified voters at the polling stations across the district. District Election Officer Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said a multitude of arrangements as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India have been made to ensure smooth conduct of elections in the district.