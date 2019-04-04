Special tourism force to be set up in G-B: Report

April 04, 2019 | RK Web News

A special tourism force will be established in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) to ensure the protection of foreign and national tourists, Pak newspaper Dawn reported on Thursday.

The report said that the deployment was for protection of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor route.

Quoting IGP GB Sanaullah Abbasi, it said “The tourism police division’ will be established in GB on the model of Thailand and Malaysia, consisting of over 600 staff, including one inspector general of police, one SSP, 75 sub-inspectors, 105 head constables, 315 male constables, 70 female constables and 70 official staff”.