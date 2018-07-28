Special teams constituted for inspection of handicraft dealers

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, JULY 27:
Directorate of Handicrafts Jammu and Kashmir, through its Enforcement Wing of Quality Control Division Solina, Srinagar, have constituted special teams to conduct surprise inspection of handicraft dealers carrying out their business in various notified tourist areas of the state.
The purpose of constituting inspections teams is to ensure the sale of quality handicrafts goods at all the notified destinations.
According to the Deputy Director, Quality Control Division, Srinagar, such inspections will safeguard the interests of Handicraft artisans of the state and will also save the gullible tourists from being cheated by some unscrupulous businessman selling machine made items in the name of Kashmir art.
The inspection teams have visited various tourist places of the state including Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Srinagar, Katra and Jammu and realized an amount of Rs 80000 as fine from the erring dealers during the current financial year.
The Department has informed all the handicraft dealers that as per the provisions of Tourist Trade Act 1978, it is mandatory for every dealer carrying out the business of handicrafts in the notified tourist areas of Jammu and Kashmir State to get their business establishments registered with the Directorate of Handicrafts and those already registered to make up to date renewal of registration certificates issued to them.
The Handicraft dealers have also been advised to sell only genuine handicrafts and refrain from the sale of machine-made items in the name of Kashmir art. They have further been advised to affix tags depicting price and composition on each item displayed for sale and also ensure cash memos issued to the tourists.