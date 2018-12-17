Special powers, zero accountability

Seven civilians, the highest toll in recent years, were killed Saturday after government forces fired at protestors who had gathered near a gunfight site at Pulwama’s Sirnoo. Armed forces maintain their clichéd and indefensible position that they have issued prior advisories on disruption of anti-militancy operations and were facing grave situation prompting them to act in self-defense. In the one-sided conflict where an unarmed civilian or protestor is pitted against an armed combatant who has been given freehand to shoot live rounds even on the basis of suspicion, the tragic outcome is predictable. As long as the infamous Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) provides immunity to armed forces personnel including the police in Kashmir, there is no collateral to ensure accountability during the augmented anti-militancy operations. While as in several similar cases (of civilian killings) the armed forces and the government were impelled to call inquiries, all such investigations/probes have been bereft of results with the perpetrators allowed to go scot free. As is argued, with no punitive action ever taken against those involved in the firing incidents that resulted in civilian killings, the government forces have become emboldened. Besides live ammunition, indiscriminate use of pellet gun as a crowd control measure has proved to be disastrous; proof of which rests in those battling for life and sight in different hospitals of Kashmir. Lately, armed forces have been hiding behind the excuse of ‘Standard Operating Procedure’ and ‘Maximum Restraint’ that hardly seems to be followed on the ground. The mounting pressure led to the break down of former chief minister Omar Abdullah in Assembly in March 2013 over civilians killed in Baramulla then and isolation of erstwhile chief minister Mehbooba Mufti who confronted similar situation years later. Only the armed forces have been unmoved by civilian killings in Kashmir and perhaps because they see themselves as an ‘external force’. Unable to adhere to their own procedures and unwilling to give away their shield of “special powers” that allows them not to be tried in civilian courts, armed forces have simply become an eyesore in Kashmir. With the government also endorsing military operations than opening up channels for peace talks and dialogue, the larger damage has been suffered by the constituency of peace. On the second day of civilian killings in Pulwama also, political leaders urged the government to put an end to the tragic cycle and lashed out at the government forces for not making any distinction between armed militants and unarmed protestors. AFSPA has to go from Kashmir regardless of the apprehensions of the military chiefs.