Special Educators: Handling specially abled professionally

When we talk or look at the roles of a teacher in school, we usually see a teacher teaches in a school, guides the student and also designs the educational content and pass the knowledge to his students.
A general teacher is assessing students learning through different tests like exams, assignments by different co-curricular activities to illustrate the abilities of students.
In the same way special educator in collaboration with general teacher assess children with special needs to find out their abilities rather than focusing on their disabilities.
Through these assignments a teacher often brings those students to the attention of the proper departments with the school.
The teacher’s experiences working hands on their students also plays a major role in developing curriculum and instruction plan for student.
In short, we can say a teacher is much more than a person who presents information about the student’s ability and his development.
When we talk about the role of special educational teacher, he is seen as a professional to handle the specially abled students professionally. His role is different as compared to teacher who teaches in a school.
The role of special education professional includes those of a traditional classroom teacher and of a support service provider. Because he provides extra services to anspecially abled student who has need to cater his educational duties in inclusive setup.
The special educator performs all duties with and for students with varying degrees of disabilities and not all duties are relating to teaching.
The special educator is aware of the laws pertaining to people with disabilities. His role should be highest for the society because he has to deal with the special students.
As dealing with such kind of students in schools or at resource rooms a teacher should be fully knowledgeable and trainable.
The special educator should be fully professional and must follow ethical guidelines setup by the council for exceptional children for the treatment of the special students and the guidelines are as:
- Setting challenging but realistic expectations that allow students to strive for their best
- Encouraging integration of students with disabilities into mainstream activities whenever possible
- Remaining professional at all times when working with children with exceptional educational needs
- Working well in teams to meet the broad needs of students with disabilities
- The most and important is to work closely with the families of specially abled to achieve the best educational outcomes for students
- Ensuring a safe environment
- Developing Individualized Educational Plan (IEP) for each of their specially abled student
- Continuing to learn and grow through professional development in order to benefit students by using the most current methods of education
One of the primary responsibilities of special education teacher is to assess his or her students’ cognitive abilities.
Most specially, abled students have been evaluated by psychologists and other professionals before coming to schools.
So special education teachers have a good diagnostic information as well as observational data to work within assessing their students’ needs.
Now we can say a special education teacher should be a familiar with a wide range of teaching approaches, methodologies and resources to cater for a particular learning styles and to meet a variety of needs.
Special education teacher in consultation with class teachers should plan their interventions carefully to address pupil’s priority learning needs and to achieve the targets identified in the relevant continuum of support plan.