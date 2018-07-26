Speaking truth a challenge in India: Ansari

BRIEF organizes memorial service for Shujaat
Politicians, journalists, civil society pays rich tributes to Rising Kashmir founder
Abdul Bari MasoudNew Delhi, July 25:
Paying glowing tributes to Rising Kashmir founder, Syed Shujaat Bukhari, former Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari Wednesday said speaking truth had become a challenge in the country.
Speaking at the memorial service organized by Bureau of Research on Industry & Economic Fundamentals (BRIEF) at the India Islamic Cultural Centre, here, he said Bukhari was an eminent person and an eminent editor, who was brutally snatched away.
Ansari Bukhari was a brave and honest man who carried the voice of people to a larger audience.
“When freedom is in peril, first symptom we find is one who carries the voice of people to the larger audience is attacked. Shujaat’s death is an example of that. Those who speak honestly and candidly are punished in brutal manner as we take pride in the free society but are not ready to tolerate,” the former Vice President said.
Referring to brutal killing of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh, he said, “We had a similar such case in Bangalore.”
In a veil attack on the prevailing atmosphere across India, Ansari said it was a challenge to speak the truth and express opinions freely.
Lauding Bukhari for his courage and conviction, he said, the Rising Kashmir founder had stood for sanity in difficult conditions in Kashmir.
The co-chair of Hindu group, Malini Parthasarthy said Bukhari’s blood would not go in vain as he stood and worked for the democratic process and Kashmir peace.
Slamming the present government policy on Kashmir, she said it was increasing alienation in the Valley and strengthening hardliners.
“It was a painful moment for us,” she said. “Shujaat joined The Hindu when Kashmir was on a boil after the rigging of elections (1987).”
Parthasarthy said, “We had a very lively engagement with Shujaat at The Hindu as The Hindu became Kashmir and Kashmir became The Hindu.”
She said a political source had recommended Bukhari’s name to them saying Bukhari would be impartial and would do the job professionally.
Parthasarthy said the vested interest on both the sides wanted to prolong the conflict and do not want peace and democracy prevail in Kashmir.
Recalling his first meeting with Bukhari along with TV journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, Congress leader and former union minister, Manish Tewari said Bukhari was the bravest journalist who stood for his ideals.
“We must carry his ideas in flying colors that will be the best tribute to him,” he said. “It is unfortunate that two billion people have become hostage to zero-sum game of the two States.”
Founder of The Print, Shekhar Gupta said Bukhari was a brave man who had been martyred.
Paying glowing tributes to him, Gupta said he had nurtured a cadre of young journalists who would carry forward his mission.
He also slammed a section of Indian media particularly the news channels saying they look at Kashmir issue through the prism of conflict.
“I won’t call these warriors and commando-type channels anti-national but they are greatly damaging the country’s interest,” Gupta said.
“In the present times, journalism has become a dangerous profession as one can’t be neutral,” he said. “It is a curse and you can get abused, and Shujaat also carried that curse while living in a dangerous place. “
Former foreign secretary, Salman Haider said Bukhari was a multi-faceted personality, an art and poetry lover.
DNA’s Strategic Affairs Editor, Iftikhar Gilani also spoke on the occasion and urged the government to take the investigation of Bukhari’s assassination to its logic end.
He pointed out that so far 19 journalists were killed in Kashmir but none of the killers were brought to the justice.
Indian Express Deputy Editor, Muzamil Jaleel said he was still in shock and he had not written since the tragedy had befallen.
Adabi Markaz Kamraz Secretary Amin Bhat said Bukhari was a man who believed in facts.
“All facts were in his favour, and the only things against him were conspiracies,” he said. “Shujaat had flair for poetry but journalism was dominant dimension of his personality.”
Bhat said Bukhari was always of the view that Kashmir was basically a knowledge society and had revived the literary activities in the Valley.
Managing Editor of Rising Kashmir, Hafiz Ayaz Gani thanked the BIREF for organizing the memorial service for Bukhari.
“Shujaat’s voice was silenced but his ideas cannot be silenced,” he said. “Shujaat’s death can’t be expressed in words as the intensity of the wounds is deep.”
Gani said, “I have just one message for those who did this to us that they have managed to silence Shujaat’s voice but they can never silence his idea.”
In his opening remarks, Director of BRIEF, Afaaq Hussain said Bukhari had contributed immensely in all spheres including the numerous initiatives toward peace building in Kashmir.
“Shujaat has mentored many young people in the field of journalism and civil society, for which we are indebted to him,” he said. “It is a big loss for free-thinkers and journalists, as well as family, relatives, friends and all those who have been associated with him.”
Hussain said Bukhari would always be remembered as a passionate professional and an incredible human being.