Speakers pitch for Shia-Sunni unity to end sectarian confusions

June 22, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Speakers on Friday pitched for Shia-Sunni unity to end sectarian confusions among Muslims.

They were speaking at a daylong conference titled ‘Bridging the Gap,’ organised by Ehsaas International, Centre for Development of Education, Social ethics and Human values at Institute of Hotel Management Rajbagh here.

Head Hanafi School of Thought in Gulistan Province of Iran, Ramim Chouchaei was the chief guest on the occasion. Addressing the gathering he said there is a need for cooperation among Muslims to end to global crises.

“Muslims are being divided into sects, casts and others issues but they should again unite on the Kalima,” he said adding that to end confusions both sects should come forward and discuss both similarities and differences, “Chouchaei said.

He said only dialogue is an option to end confusions between the two communities. “Although there can be ideological differences but there are similarities as well which are yet to be explored,” he said.

While discussing the condition of minority sunnies in Iran, Chouchaei claimed there is communal harmony between two communities and politicizing the religious issues is not entertained in the country.

Citing examples from recent floods in Turkmenistan located at the border of Golestan province, he said the area is dominated by Sunni-Muslims but rescue operations were carried by Shia, which is a good example of brotherhood in the region.

On the occasion, Justice (retired) Muzaffar Hussain Athar said there is a need for such initiatives in the future and it can act as the bridge between the two communities.

“Muslims have failed to clear confusions of their own community as they lack unity. It is the global propaganda to divide Muslims into more sects and to create hatred against each other.” Athar said.

Other speakers also urged that there is a need for unity between the two communities. Speakers who spoke on the occasion including social activist Shakeel Qalander, Kifayat Rizvi, Zaheer-ud-din, Bashir Nadvi, Dr Syed Masuma Rizvi, Ishfaq Bukhari and others.

Earlier former vice chairman J&K Waqf board GR Sofi welcomed the guests during inaugural speech.

Chairman Ehsaas International Syed Tabasum Geelani and General Secretary Hakim Mohammad Ilyas said that in future also they will be initiating such conferences focusing interfaith harmony.