Speakers at SKIMS Bemina call for collective efforts

June 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Medical College Bemina today organized an awareness program to commemorate ‘’International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2019’.

A rally was also flagged-off from the SKIMS Medical College to JVC Hospital to create awareness about the ill-effects of drug abuse.

The events were organised by NSS Unit of SKIMS Medcal College in collaboration with NSS Unit of University of Kashmir to create awareness about the substance abuse and its harmful implications.

Various speakers, on the occasion, called for collective efforts at all levels to fight the drug menace that has serious repercussions on social fabric of society.

The theme for this year is "Health for justice, Justice for Health" which underlines the importance of a holistic approach that involves criminal justice, health, social service institutions and human rights.

The event was also attended by students and faculty from different colleges of Kashmir, Programme Officers of Kashmir University and other volunteers.

The dignitaries present on the occasion include Prof. Omar Javed Shah, Director/Dean SKIMS, Prof G M Malik President Indian Medical Association JK Chapter, SKIMS Medical College Principal Prof Reyaz Untoo, HOD Psychiatry SKIMS Medical College, Abdul Wahid Khan, Coordinator SKIMS Medical College Dr Abdul Majid, NSS Coordinator University of Kashmir, Shamim Ahmad Shah, Secretary CASS Cultural Union SKIMS Medical College Dr Jan Bahadur Singh.

Prof G M Malik, who was Guest of Honour, on the occasion, said that drug abuse has reached alarming levels and is the worst thing that a society faces. He attributed the rise of substance abuse to various reasons and said that stress is one of the main reasons leading to drug abuse.

SKIMS Medical College Principal, Prof Reyaz Untoo focussed on various preventive aspects and said that “we need to be vigilant in all aspects to stop the drug menace prevalent in our society.”

He said the College has got approval for establishment of drug de-addiction centre and have also established drug treatment clinic at Community Health Centre Soibugh to cater to the rural populace.

He expressed his satisfaction over the institution being designated as Regional Technical Agency for National Level Survey survey on substance abuse.