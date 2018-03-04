Speaker takes stock of public grievances at Preet Nagar, Nanak Nagar

Assures to complete all pending works on priority
Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, MARCH 03:
Speaker, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Kavinder Gupta Saturday visited the different areas of Ghandinagar constituency to take stock of the developmental activates in the area.
The Speaker visited various areas including Preet Nagar and Nanak Nagar to take stock of development works and met various delegation besides interacting with the general public at various places.
During his visit at Preet Nagar, the locals projected various demands including repair of lanes and drains, installation of wires and poles, removing of garbage from the Nallah, replacement of transformers with high capacity, maintaining proper sanitation and cleanliness.
During his visit at Sector 11, Shivaji Chowk Nanak Nagar, the locals demanded the replacement of old transformers with new 400 KVA transformer.
The Speaker directed the concerned authorities of power department to install 400 KVA transformer within a shortest possible time. He said the government is committed to provide basic amenities to the people of the state and many initiatives have been taken in this regard.
While interacting with the people, Kavinder Gupta said under RAPDRP, the government has provided as many as 300 transformers in Gandhi Nagar constituency alone adding that the power supply system will be further improved in coming days.
He also passed on spot directions with regard to the renovation of lanes and drains, maintaining cleanliness, sanitation and immediate measures to check water logging.
