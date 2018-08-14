Speaker reviews progress on new Legislature Complex

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
Speaker Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Dr Nirmal Singh on Sunday took stock of progress of work on upcoming Legislature Complex here.
According to an official, the Speaker was accompanied by Secretary Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Department, Abdul Majid Bhat, Managing Director, JKPCC Vikar Mustafa Shonthu and other senior officers of concerned departments.
During his visit, Dr Nirmal Singh was informed that the project is being executed by Jammu and Kashmir Project Construction Corporation (JKPCC) at an estimated cost of Rs 133 crore against which the funds to the tune of Rs 86 crore stand released till date.
The Speaker was informed that RCC structure of the Complex has been completed and internal/external plastering and electrical/ mechanical work is in full swing.
He was apprised that the complex is coming up over 23465 SMTs meters with two basements, 2 floors for Legislative Assembly and 2 floors for Legislative Council. The new complex will also be connected with the Secretariat building and the existing Assembly complex.
The Speaker was informed by Law Secretary that sufficient funds are available for smooth execution of all related works on this prestigious project.
The Speaker directed the executing agencies to expedite the pace of work on this state of art project for its timely completion. He directed the concerned to ensure that the new complex is made functional by ending December, 2018.
Later, the official said, the Speaker visited MLA Hostel and inspected various sections of the complex including Residential Quarters, Canteen, Kitchen besides other areas and took stock of the facilities available for the inmates.
The Speaker asked JKPCC to prepare a comprehensive DPR to upgrade the existing infrastructure by utilizing available resources.
He directed the Manager of the hostel to provide enhanced facilities to the Members besides maintain the sanitation in and around the complex.
The Speaker also inspected the status of Bio-metric attendance of the employees, the official added.