Speaker Legislative Assembly meets Governor

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 10:
Dr. Nirmal Kumar Singh, Speaker, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.
Dr. Singh informed Governor about several matters of public importance and requested Governor to issue directions for expediting land identification process for construction of International Airport at Jammu, release of funds for macadamization of various important roads, early resolution of rehabilitation issues of persons displaced due to various development projects, and certain issues relating to MGNREGA scheme. He also briefed Governor about the to-date status of e- Assembly project launched to make working of the Assembly secretariat more efficient and also about the upgradation of MLA hostel with provision of best possible facilities.
Governor advised Dr. Singh to continue working towards development of the State with utmost priority to the public welfare.