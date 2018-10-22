About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Speaker LA hails Guv for holding ‘peaceful’ ULB polls

Published at October 22, 2018


SRINAGAR:

 Speaker Legislative Assembly, Dr Nirmal Kumar Singh on Sunday hailed Governor Satya Pal Malik for holding peaceful urban local bodies elections across the State.
Dr Singh met Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan on Sunday. He congratulated the Governor for peaceful elections. The Governor and Dr Singh discussed the overall situation obtaining in Jammu & Kashmir and the steps required to be taken for ensuring rapid socio-economic development of the State. Besides, the step needed to be taken to strengthen the institutions of local self-Government was also discussed.

 

