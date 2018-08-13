Speaker LA calls on Rajnath

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at August 13, 2018


New Delhi, August 12:

Speaker J&K Legislative Assembly, Nirmal Singh called on Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.
He expressed gratitude to the Union Minister for sanctioning two Border Battalions for the State and urged him to pass directions for expediting the recruitment process for the same.
Singh also discussed the issues of Chamber of Traders Federation, Jammu Province with the Union Minister.
Earlier, the Chamber of Traders Federation met the Speaker and submitted their memorandum of demands including simplification of GST rates and laws, withdrawal of toll tax on goods in J&K, banning of multinational brands in retail trade, tourism promotion, promotion of solar and wind energy and social security plans for traders.

 

