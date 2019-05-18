Speaker inspects LA library complex

May 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Takes stock of its digitalization, expansion plan

Speaker Legislative Assembly Dr. Nirmal Singh today visited the library block of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly here and took stock of its digitalization plan

Secretary Law, Achal Sethi accompanied the Speaker during the visit. He briefed the Speaker about the process of digitalization to be taken in hand and the plan for the expansion of the Complex.

The Speaker, on the occasion, inspected different sections of the library block and impressed upon the officials to adopt latest techniques in the digitalization of the publications and manuscripts available in the library.

He said the digitalization process be carried out in consultation with Department of Libraries and Information Technology professionals. He was informed that for digitalization of the library books and records a separate portal needs to be developed to make the digitized version available to general masses and researchers.

Dr Singh also emphasized on proper care and preservation of important publications for posterity. He also desired that the library be made accessible to scholars and students for research purposes. He directed for creation of a reading room in the library block.

The Speaker was informed that the task of classification of the English and Urdu books available in the library has already been completed. The concerned IT officials informed that 15693 English and 5424 Urdu books have been catalogued and list made accessible to the public on the official website.

During the visit, Dr Singh also took stock of the manpower available there. He went round the complex premises and accessed the utilities and prospective plan for the expansion of the facilities there. He urged the authorities that steps be taken for the proper upkeep of the library complex and landscaping of its lawns.

Additional Secretary Legislative Assembly, Manzoor Ahmad Baba, Deputy Director Libraries, Shaheena Khan, besides other officers and officials of the Assembly Secretariat and other concerned were present on the occasion.