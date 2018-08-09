Speaker for tapping unexplored tourist destinations in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
Speaker Legislative Assembly, Dr Nirmal Singh, on Wednesday called for tapping vast tourism potential of unexplored destinations and exploring the hidden beauty of various tourist spots in Jammu division.
According to an official, Singh was speaking after launching a new web portal which provides detailed information about tourist spots in Jammu division.
On the occasion, the Speaker said that Jammu has an immense potential to be developed as an independent tourist destination and resolute efforts should be made aimed at promoting the diverse tourism opportunities including showcasing Jammu’s rich culture and heritage besides encouraging tourists to experience the diversity of the region.
Speaker stressed on optimal utilization of numerous formats of publicity in print and electronic media and asked to integrate platforms like social media, mobile application, and installation of LED screens at various tourists’ areas to highlight and promote Jammu’s major tourist spots.
From pilgrimage to adventure tourism, Jammu has every element of a desirable tourist destination catering to the needs of a diverse population, the Speaker maintained. He stressed on publicity of Jammu tourism on social media, making of short films, promotional videos, teasers and short videos showcasing beauty of various tourist destinations.
He asked for tapping the adventure tourism potential in Jammu and called for collaboration with other stake holders including colleges and universities outside the state to attract the younger tourists and invite them for trekking expeditions and other adventure activities available in the region.