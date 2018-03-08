Speaker felicitates acclaimed women from different walks

Women’s role crucial for nation building: Priya
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Mar 07:
Speaker J&K Legislative Assembly Kavinder Gupta Wednesday said the respect for women is not a new thing but it forms core of the Indian cultural legacy and it needs to be sustained and preserved.
He was speaking at a felicitation function organized by Sanskar Bharti and Samooh Theatre Women Wing to honor and felicitate the noted Women from different fields here at KL Saigal Hall. The event was organized in connection with the International Women’s Day 2018.
Minister of State for Culture and Education, Priya Sethi presided over the event, while Secretary JKACL, Aziz Hajini, noted journalist, Sohail Kazmi, Political leader, Ravi Tickoo shared the podium.
Noted women from various fields included Dr. Indu Koul, Sunaina Mehta, Vainakshi Koul, Shafqat Chib, Mona Pandoh, DSP Usha Kher, SHO Anita Katal, Santosh Sangra, Manjiri Singh and Seerat were honoured for their contribution in their respective fields.
The Speaker said the state promotes and protect the fundamental rights of its citizens and women empowerment is on its priority list. He said several state and central sponsored schemes have been especially dedicated for their upliftment.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been keen for uplift of the country’s women, which he proved by launching several women-friendly schemes including Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Scheme” he said. “We need to share collective action and responsibility for driving gender parity” he added.
He further said that there should be a strong call from everyone to motivate his friends, colleagues and other male folk for advocating and promoting this campaign of gender equality.
In her address, Priya Sethi said that women play a crucial role in the contemporary world, be it nation building, defense or running household chores. She said that women have outshined men in every filed.
She said that diverse roles women plays during her life bears testimony to the fact that they are second to none and can achieve highest mark in their life.
“The concept of women empowerment marks the paradigm shift in the course of development of the nation which we need to promote and strengthen further,” she added.
