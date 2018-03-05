Speaker convenes public meet at Narwal Pain, Satwari

Assures timely action on projected issues; calls for community participation in dev process
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Mar 04:
Speaker J&K Legislative Assembly Kavinder Gupta Sunday convened a public grievance redressal camp at Narwal Pain, Satwari to get first-hand appraisal of problems and demands of the people.
During the public meet, several deputations from adjoining localities met the Speaker and apprised him about issues being faced by them.
Their concerns included construction of community hall at Aap Shambu temple, ladies bathroom for devotees besides measures for augmenting road connectivity, healthcare, education, and sanitation in the area.
The Speaker gave patient hearing to the problems and demands projected by the people during the camp and said that all genuine demands will be resolved in a stipulated timeframe.
He called upon locals to take active part in the developmental process of the constituency and monitor progress on developmental works being undertaken in their areas. He also asked them to take maximum benefits of state and centrally sponsored schemes.
The Speaker also informed people on major developmental works undertaken in the area in the last three years including extensive macadamization of main roads and link roads costing several crores in the constituency. He also apprised on measures underway for augmentation of power supply in the constituency.
During the visit, the Speaker also took stock of various developmental works being executed in the area.
Taking note of the progress, Kavinder said that directions will be passed to concerned authorities to speed up pace on all ongoing developmental works. He also passed directions to the concerned for undertaking surface clearance of drains besides maintaining regular sanitation in the area.
The Speaker was accompanied by senior political leader Baldev Singh Balouria, besides several local representatives.
