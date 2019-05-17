Speaker asks JKPCC to submit revised DPR on legislature complex at Jammu

May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Speaker Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Dr Nirmal Singh, on Thursday chaired a meeting of senior functionaries of Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC) here to review the ongoing works on the upcoming legislature complex at Jammu.

As per an official, Commissioner Secretary, R&B, Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Secretary Legislative Assembly, Achal Sethi, Managing Director, JKPCC, M Raju, DGM JKPCC Unit 2nd Jammu, Er Pradeep Sharma, DGM Mechanical Unit JKPCC Jammu, Ashish Sharma, and other concerned attended the meeting.

The Speaker was briefed in detail about the present status of ongoing works of the project including physical and financial position. The proposals for additional modern facilities were also discussed in detail in the meeting.

The concerned authorities apprised the Speaker that the upcoming complex will confirm to all state-of-art facilities proposed under the E-Vidhan norms.

On the occasion, the Speaker asked the JKPCC functionaries to submit the revised cost estimates within five days to the Law department. The new legislature complex is slated to be complete by March 2020.

Further, Speaker directed that the works being undertaken be executed in three shifts so that the work is complete within the set timeframe, the official added.