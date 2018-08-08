SPCB team seizes polythene in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
A joint Team of Officers from J&K SPCB Divisional Office Jammu (South) and Samba (North) today carried out an extensive anti-polythene drive in Narwal Fruit Mandi, Trikuta Nagar, Ware House and adjoining areas. During the raids around 62 Kg banned polythene material was seized by the team.
According to an official, the offenders were compounded on the spot and strict instructions were issued to them to desist from the illegal storage and sale of banned polythene material. The drive was conducted under the supervision of Regional Director Jammu Shally Ranjan.
Meanwhile, the SPCB Regional Director said that more such drives would be conducted to make the temple city of Jammu polythene free.
The Regional Director appealed to the traders, shopkeepers, hawkers etc. to avoid storage and sale of banned polythene materials. The Board also appealed to the people to discourage the use of polythene and plastic materials in day to day life.